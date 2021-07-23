Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

Feel Good Friday: Donuts, Rebuilding, and the Beatles

By Olivia Hicks
southsoundmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MultiCare Tacoma General nurse who went viral seven years ago after being deemed the oldest working nurse in America is settling down for life as a retiree. At 96 years old, Florence “SeeSee” Rigney said farewell to her colleagues at MultiCare late last week. After decades of working at the hospital and treating countless patients, the MultiCare Health System will honor Rigney’s dedication to her work by launching the SeeSee Rigney Nursing Endowed Scholarship Fund. Learn more about Rigney’s esteemed career and plans for retirement here.

southsoundmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
City
Lakewood, WA
Tacoma, WA
Society
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Lacey, WA
Tacoma, WA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Good Friday#The Beatles#Retirement#Food Drink#Multicare Tacoma General#The Seesee#The Red Cross During#Becu Credit Union#Universe#Vashon Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy