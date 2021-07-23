Feel Good Friday: Donuts, Rebuilding, and the Beatles

The MultiCare Tacoma General nurse who went viral seven years ago after being deemed the oldest working nurse in America is settling down for life as a retiree. At 96 years old, Florence “SeeSee” Rigney said farewell to her colleagues at MultiCare late last week. After decades of working at the hospital and treating countless patients, the MultiCare Health System will honor Rigney’s dedication to her work by launching the SeeSee Rigney Nursing Endowed Scholarship Fund. Learn more about Rigney’s esteemed career and plans for retirement here.