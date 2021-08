Having previously starred in the NCIS predecessor JAG, actress Zoe McLellan eventually took on another character within the still-growing franchise, portraying Agent Meredith Brody within the cast of NCIS: New Orleans for two seasons before making a surprising exit. That exit wasn't as shocking, however, as the highly controversial arrest of her ex-husband J.P. Gillain, who was jailed in January 2020 after being accused of first-degree rape and aggravated crime against nature over alleged sexual abuse of then-three-year-old son Sebastian. Having been released and exonerated four months later over a lack of evidence, Gillain is now speaking out against his ex-wife with a warning about her mental state.