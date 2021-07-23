Canon PowerShot G1 retro review

In October 2000, Canon launched the PowerShot G1, the first in a series of hugely popular cameras aimed at enthusiasts that continues over two decades later. The G1 packed literally everything Canon could think of into a relatively compact body, including a 3 Megapixel CCD sensor, bright 3x optical zoom, optical viewfinder, flip-out screen, flash hotshoe, RAW recording and full control over exposure. Costing around $1100, it was more expensive than many 3 Megapixel rivals, but few if any could match its extensive feature-set.