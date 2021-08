If you're still not convinced about buying an air fryer (which hello, have you ever tried air-fried chicken wings?!), then let this sweet deal change your mind. The best-selling air fryer on Amazon is currently on sale for 25 percent off and we hope you're already online adding it to your cart. The Cosori has been dubbed the number one must-have air fryer in the market (and the 45,000+ 5-star reviews are proof). But if numbers don't persuade you, here's why your counter would look a whole lot better with this appliance.