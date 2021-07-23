Angelina Jolie Scores Legal Win in Brad Pitt Divorce, Appeals Court Rules Private Judge Should Be Disqualified

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have already spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars," maybe even millions on their divorce, but they could spend millions more depending on how things go in court. While Jolie received positive news on her end regarding their case, it could mean the two will have to start from scratch. Divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who has represented celebrities like Paula Abdul, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Federline, gave his expert advice to Us Weekly on what could possibly happen in Pitt and Jolie's case, although he is not representing them, estimating that they've already spent quite a bit, maybe even "millions" on litigation.