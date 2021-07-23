Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Angelina Jolie Scores Legal Win in Brad Pitt Divorce, Appeals Court Rules Private Judge Should Be Disqualified

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie has scored a legal win in her and Brad Pitt's divorce case. ET has learned that a California appeals court ruled in Jolie's favor and disqualified private judge Judge John W. Ouderkirk in their case and all of his decisions vacated. According to court documents obtained by ET, the court agreed that Judge Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose his business relationship with Pitt's attorneys, resulting in an "ethical breach."

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Brad Pitt Divorce#Appeals Court Rules#Arc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Have Already Spent A Million Each On Divorce, But Celeb Attorney Explains Why The Money Doesn’t Matter

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been legally separated for a couple years now, following five years of marriage and 12 total years of romantic involvement. But what these two now lack in emotional intimacy they more than make up for in legal messiness, as Jolie and Pitt are still wrapped up in their divorce case. Both have reportedly spent upwards of $1 million each on these proceedings, but a celebrity attorney has explained why all this money ultimately doesn’t matter in the long run.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie gets a win in her legal battle against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has won a great battle in her divorce from Brad Pitt. On Friday, July 23, a California appeals court granted his request to disqualify the private judge. John W. Ouderkirk to continue presiding over the custody battle for the former couple’s children, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
RelationshipsPopculture

The Estimated Cost of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Custody Case Will Blow You Away

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have already spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars," maybe even millions on their divorce, but they could spend millions more depending on how things go in court. While Jolie received positive news on her end regarding their case, it could mean the two will have to start from scratch. Divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who has represented celebrities like Paula Abdul, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Federline, gave his expert advice to Us Weekly on what could possibly happen in Pitt and Jolie's case, although he is not representing them, estimating that they've already spent quite a bit, maybe even "millions" on litigation.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Shops With Zahara, 16, & Pax, 17, Amidst Buzz She Could Be Dating The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie and two of her kids hit up The Grove in Los Angeles for a shopping date on July 13 amidst speculation that she’s dating The Weeknd. It was a bonding day out for Angelina Jolie and two of her adopted children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, on July 13. The trio hit up various shops at The Grove during their day out. Angie rocked a long, beige trench coat over her black dress, while Zahara looked so grown up in a tan-colored mini dress and sneakers. The actress and her daughter rocked face masks for protection from the coronavirus, while Pax was mask-free on the outing.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Colorful Dress Going To Dinner With Angelina & Her Siblings — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings. Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Johnny Depp ‘Crushing On’ Angelina Jolie?

Has Johnny Depp set his sights on his “old pal” Angelina Jolie? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Movie Pirate’ Johnny Depp ‘Cruising For New Love’?. In early June, the Globe reported Johnny Depp has his eyes on Angelina Jolie. Depp and Jolie co-starred...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Might’ve Already Met The Weeknd 2 Weeks After Their Rumored Date

Unlikely introductions. Angelina Jolie’s kids and The Weeknd may have met two weeks after the Maleficent star and the “Starboy” singer’s rumored date. The Weeknd, Jolie and her daughters, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, all attended poet Mustafa’s private show in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 10, according to HollywoodLife. Though they weren’t photographed together, The Weeknd and Jolie were both seen at the event. The Weeknd was photographed standing with a group of friends, while Jolie was photographed watching the show with her daughters. (See the photos here.)
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Black Sweatpants That Read ‘Empathy’ In Venice With Mom Angelina

Mother-daughter duo Angelia Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have stepped out in Italy. The pair looked casual as they arrived at an airport in Venice. Angelina Jolie has jetted off on a European getaway with her kids, and was most recently spotted at an airport in Venice with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The teenager cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and matching black sweatpants, which featured a graphic design reading ‘Empathy.’ She also carried a black backpack and completed the look with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers. Of course, she donned a blue protective face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Fears' For Mom Angelina Jolie As Social Life Ramps Up — Actress Has 'Done A Total 180': Source

Angelina Jolie’s love — and social — life has experienced a resurgence as of late, but not all of her loved ones are thrilled. As OK! previously reported, Jolie sparked speculation that she was being romanced by The Weeknd when the two were snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, the humanitarian, 46, also attended Mustafa the Poet’s private concert, where the 31-year-old was also in attendance.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People

Brad Pitt is “destroyed” after Angelina Jolie’s new allegations of domestic violence. ET Online writes it. According to the latest documents filed in court on March 12 ahead of the discussion of the divorce case, the actress said she has ‘evidence’ of domestic violence of her ex-husband and that she is ready to take her children to testify against him. Major Maddox would have already filed during the legal battle siding against his father, ready to give up even his surname to defend his mother, who apparently does not support this idea.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Barbra Streisand, James Brolin ‘Drifting Apart’ In Marriage?

Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy