Angelina Jolie Scores Legal Win in Brad Pitt Divorce, Appeals Court Rules Private Judge Should Be Disqualified
Angelina Jolie has scored a legal win in her and Brad Pitt's divorce case. ET has learned that a California appeals court ruled in Jolie's favor and disqualified private judge Judge John W. Ouderkirk in their case and all of his decisions vacated. According to court documents obtained by ET, the court agreed that Judge Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose his business relationship with Pitt's attorneys, resulting in an "ethical breach."www.etonline.com
