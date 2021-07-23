Cancel
Movies

Looks Like Michael B. Jordan Is Tackling A Superman Story After All

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years now, it’s been rumored that Michael B. Jordan could be the next actor to play Superman in live-action cinema. That speculation picked up steam when it was announced earlier this year that producer J.J. Abrams is teaming with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates for a Superman movie that’ll feature a Black actor playing the Man of Steel. While Jordan has already said that he won’t be donning the cape and ’S’ insignia for that project, word’s come in that the Creed II star is working on his own separate Superman story.

