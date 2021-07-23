Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Relaxing idle game Hello Tokotoko wins The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7

By Sophia Aubrey Drake
pocketgamer.biz
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like an age since we began hosting digital pitches in response to the global situation. However, despite the circumstances that necessitated this move, our digital pitches have only gone from strength to strength. Allowing us to host an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Pocket Gamer#Gaming#The Big Indie Pitch#Mobile Big Indie Pitch#Digital#Unity#Pocketgamer Biz#Kalank Hello Tokotoko#Ar#Cozyworld#Mavis Games#Sneacat#Bigindiepitch Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Join us in London tomorrow for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards 2021

You could join us tomorrow Tuesday, July 20th in central London for the first live games event of the year. The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 celebrate the top companies in the mobile games industry over the whole of 2020 across 22 categories, from best innovation to game of the year and mobile legend.
Video Gameswmgk.com

Win Mortal Kombat on Digital

Register to win Mortal Kombat on digital. Earth’s greatest champions must battle to decide the fate of their realm and the universe. This is no cartoon, no game. This is real. “Mortal Kombat” – own it now on digital & 4k Ultra HD.
Video GamesKotaku

A Bunch Of Great Indie Games Are Coming To Game Pass

Pour one out for my backlog and maybe yours, too. Arguably too many promising indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Also, Microsoft Flight Sim will finally lift off on console, at least for those with next-gen Xboxes. Here’s everything coming to Game Pass over the next few weeks.
Video Gamescryptocoingossip.com

Indie Game Hides Free Bitcoin For Players

A computer game about finding a stolen beard in Beardsville will give away free Bitcoin to the first player that solves an in-game puzzle. The game, Who Stole My Beard?, contains 12 scraps of virtual paper, each containing a single word. Together, the scraps comprise the seed phrase to an Electrum Wallet with real Bitcoin in it for the first person who can crack the code.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Gamers Club and Riot Games Brazil announce VCT Game Changers event

IGC’s gaming platform Gamers Club, in partnership with Riot Games Brazil, has announced Protocolo Evolução, the second edition of VALORANT‘s Brazilian VCT Game Changers series. The tournament follows on from Protocolo Gêneses, the series’ first edition which saw Gamelanders Purple crowned as champions. Protocolo Evolução will be divided into four...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Indie Games Spotlight–Getting Crafty

Indie Games Spotlight is Goomba Stomp’s biweekly column where we highlight some of the most exciting new and upcoming indies. As the world follows the high-stakes action of the Olympics this week, we’re focusing our attention on a set of more relaxing and meditative experiences. Whether you want laid-back life sims or dreamlike yet relatable narratives, we’ve curated a healthy selection of cozy indies this time around. Let’s not waste any more time and dive in!
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Spotlight Sunday: Reminiscence Is A Timeless Game

Reminiscence is a game about running out of time. While at the same time, it’s about having too much time. You play as a time traveler, someone locked in a cycle of back and forth in an attempt to rescue his family. The game takes place in versions of the same location. One is an idyllic house (or as idyllic as a 1950’s style house could be), the other is the identical house, now in the present, decaying in an apocalyptic alternative reality.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Hello Games shows off new community rewards for No Man’s Sky

Developer Hello Games has finally published an update on the development and community for No Man’s Sky. The most recent blog post highlights some of the best player-created videos, screenshots, music, and more. It also includes some small details about upcoming content that players can begin to earn right now.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Indie Watch: Smaller Games Worth Keeping An Eye On

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC. Are boss battles your favorite part of a Souls-like game? Eldest Souls may be right up your alley. This challenging title is a 16-bit boss rush that pits you against beings known as the Old Gods. Cutting down these intimidating adversaries with your oversized sword rewards abilities unlocked from an extensive skill tree. Despite emphasizing large-scale battles, you’ll also interact with NPC’s and complete sidequests. If you find your interest piqued, you won’t have to wait long to find out how Eldest Souls shapes up. It launches this week, July 29.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Bowser’s Fury: New Game from Nintendo Satisfies Us Gamers

Nintendo has released a brand-new game, Bowser’s Fury, with new features that add a taste of ownership to fans. It captures a massive showdown that fans will ask more of in a bid to celebrate 35 Years of Super Mario Bros. For snapshot lovers, it’s time to horn your camera skills. The game allows you to tilt your phone in any direction, snap as you go, quite interesting, short, and fan-friendly. And there are a lot of cats; you will get to know them later. Your task is to search, look, and discover hidden treasures and gems. As you play, collect stickers and use them on the objects around you to color your world. There’s no limit on how many stickers you collect. So, if you want a more challenging game, this brand-new game offers you an adventurous world. Players can see the inaccessible part of the map with a dynamic path that is not easy to navigate, creating a stimulating effect.
Video Gamesmdcthereporter.com

The Importance Of Indie Game Developers In The Gaming Industry

With a business that continues to defy expectations and a worldwide gaming market of $139.9 billion, there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the gaming industry than right now. Platforms like Steam make it possible for almost anyone to develop a game. However, over-saturation...
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Upcoming Indie Games In August

Check out our list of upcoming Indie games for the month of August. Make sure to let me know which games you might pick up or if there are any others games out there on your list. Thanks for watching and don’t forget to like & subscribe. Can’t get enough...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

6 Reasons Why Every Gamer Should Buy a Gaming Chair

Gaming chairs have become a popular product in the gaming industry. They have been improved over time to make them more comfortable than ever before. Most of them are designed to be ergonomic and relaxing, while others are designed for comfort during long gaming sessions. They offer high-quality sound systems, USB ports, and other features that enhance the experience of playing games.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Gamescom Indie Arena Booth Returns as MMORPG Digital Event

Gamescom, an annual video game showcase based in Germany, is bringing back their Indie Arena Booth to give players across the globe the opportunity to try out some games. This year, the Booth will be presented in an MMORPG-like experience that will let players explore a variety of zones and interact with developers.
FIFAEsquire

This Is the Summer of Beautiful Video Game Animation. Gamers Should Pay Close Attention.

This summer may be hot vaxxed summer, but for some of us, it's also hot video game art direction summer, or hot game animation summer, or something; stay tuned on the branding. For those who don't know, I’m not only a hot vaxxed gaming, tech, and hot sauce nerd, but I dabble in motion design and animation here at the 'Squire (no one calls it that), so it stands to reason I’m also a massive art and animation nerd. This summer, I'm thrilled to say we're seeing an onslaught of truly beautiful video game titles. I'm not talking sprawling landscapes with lens flares and water reflections as seen in Ghost of Tsushima or Forza. I’m talking about artistry on a different level, the type of creativity that requires not just figuring out how to replicate a landscape, but also how to abstract it with a visual style that can only be achieved by its creator. And as with a museum exhibit or a critically acclaimed film, video game players should be paying attention to this downright staggering animation to broaden their artistic horizons and dredge up some deep emotions—and so I don't have to wait as long to matchmake in the multiplayer.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Frustrated Gamer Showed Titanfall Devs How to Fix the Game

A frustrated Polish gamer reverse-engineered Titanfall's code, which enabled him to analyze the mistakes commited by Respawn Entertainment. He published his comments online with the hope that they will help the developers fix the problems with the servers. In early July, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 were attacked by hackers...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Review: Pokemon Unite – Pokémon Divides In Free-To-Start MOBA

Since the original release of Pokémon Red and Blue on the Game Boy, The Pokémon Company has consistently tried to take its successful monster-collecting RPG through many different iterations, genres, and applications. Pokémon has taken forays into genres such as digital/physical card games, the Mystery Dungeon series, and ventured into the lives of what non-trainers do in the world with the Ranger titles. We’ve even seen Pokémon interactions brought into real life with the Pokéwalker and the augmented reality mechanics of Pokémon Go. This time, with Pokémon Unite, Pokémon has joined the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena genre, more commonly referred to as “MOBA”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy