Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Century-old Pep Boys retailer closes its auto parts stores in Richmond region but keeps service centers open

By Gregory J. Gilligan
Richmond.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetailer Pep Boys has stopped selling auto parts and related items at its Richmond-area stores to concentrate on service repairs and tire sales. The chain closed the retail part at four of its five area stores but still operates the service centers, often attached to the back or the side of its buildings. The fifth location, on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, has always been a service-only center.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
State
California State
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Icahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Advance Auto Parts#The Pep Boys#Icahn Enterprises#Multi Year#Non Core Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy