Century-old Pep Boys retailer closes its auto parts stores in Richmond region but keeps service centers open
Retailer Pep Boys has stopped selling auto parts and related items at its Richmond-area stores to concentrate on service repairs and tire sales. The chain closed the retail part at four of its five area stores but still operates the service centers, often attached to the back or the side of its buildings. The fifth location, on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, has always been a service-only center.richmond.com
Comments / 0