Delays, more masks and mandatory shots: Virus surge disrupts office-return plans

 9 days ago

Several hospital systems that previously held off making vaccines mandatory for health care workers are now willing to do so. Google employees in California who have returned to the office on a voluntary basis are again wearing masks indoors. Goldman Sachs is considering whether to reinstitute testing for fully vaccinated employees in the company’s New York City offices, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been decided. And Monday, Apple told its workforce that it would push back its return-to-office date from September to October.

Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Virus surge upends plans for getting workers back to offices

(Bloomberg) –The resurgent coronavirus and return of mask recommendations are hampering corporate America’s plans to get back to normalcy. Google on Wednesday said that it will push back its official office return to mid-October and require workers at its campuses to get vaccinated. Lyft Inc. postponed its return date to February, while Twitter Inc. shut its recently reopened offices. Apple Inc. is requiring masks at most U.S. stores, and Walt Disney Co. is again mandating them at its Florida and California parks.
BusinessDeadline

Apple Delays Employees’ Return To Office Amid Covid Surge

Apple has told employees that they won’t be expected to return to the office until October 1 at the earliest, according to multiple reports. The world’s largest company previously had set employees’ return for early September. In an email sent to staff Monday, Apple said the new date could shift...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Apple delays return to office for workers and keeps masks for staff in stores

Apple is reportedly delaying the return of staff to its offices by at least a month as coronavirus continues to spread.Workers were expected to be back behind their desks for three days a week from September, but this has now been pushed back to October at the earliest, according to Bloomberg.Staff working in the iPhone-maker’s retail stores are also being asked to begin wearing face coverings again, the news agency added.The Independent has contacted Apple for comment.Apple Inc chief executive Tim Cook faced a backlash last month after sending a note to staff saying they would be asked to come...
Businesswcn247.com

Google delays workers' return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing its plans to bring most of its workers back to the office until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading Delta variant. CEO Sundar Pichai told Google's more than 130,000 employees in a Wednesday email that the company is now aiming to bring them back to its offices Oct. 18, instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1. He also disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have be vaccinated. The requirement will be first imposed in the U.S.
BusinessPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Case Surge From Delta Variant Forces Delay in Returning to Office

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A surge in COVID cases fueled by the Delta variant is throwing a wrench into plans by Silicon Valley companies to bring workers back into offices. Apple has reportedly postponed plans to bring most employees back to the office from September to October. Many smaller companies are doing the same. “The first concern is the kind of new virus called Delta,” said Bochen Wang, who runs a small financial services startup called Zeitro. His company only has 15 employees, but is dealing with some of the same issues as the tech giants. “We were supposed to be back on July...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apple to delay office returns to October - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will delay the return of its employees to office by at least a month to October at the earliest, as COVID-19 cases surge back in the United States and abroad, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The iPhone maker will inform its employees at least a month...
New Orleans, LAKEDM

Cantrell To Announce Plans To Fight Virus Surge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are set to announce plans to address a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city's top health official, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, were expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, a city spokesman said “all...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Major U.S. companies make vaccines, masks mandatory for back-to-office plans

(Updates Disney, Walmart) July 30 (Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant, and the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led to companies changing their plans regarding vaccinations and masking. Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance. COMPANIES ACTION Alphabet Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 Facebook Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices Twitter Inc Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings Lyft Inc Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and postponed office reopenings to February from September Netflix Inc Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions Apple Inc Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores Salesforce.com Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its offices Walt Disney Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its sites be fully vaccinated LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices gradually reopen Ford Motor Co Said it would reinstate mask requirements for all employees and visitors at its Missouri and Florida facilities Morgan Stanley Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank's New York offices if not fully vaccinated Jefferies Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and events hosted outside offices Uber Technologies Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally Walmart Inc Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff to be vaccinated (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

