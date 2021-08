As we ease out of the pandemic in the United States, the future of film festivals remains in question. Should they stay online? Or should they return to 100% in-person action? Some have opted for the middle ground. “Hybrid” festivals are becoming an increasingly popular format across the board, since they allow for flexibility on all ends. Press can watch screeners at their leisure; directors only need to record their Q&As; audiences can still flock to cinemas. Hybrid festivals provide a safer, softer alternative to the usual grit and chaos that a completely in-person festival details, while serving some sense of festivities to a completely online roster. In a word, they are the new frontier of festival accessibility.