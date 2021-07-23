'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert' is coming to Las Vegas

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

How has it already been nearly a decade since the great Whitney Houston died under tragic circumstances at 48 years old on Feb. 11, 2012?

Regardless of how many years pass, the late six-time Grammy winner's loved ones are determined to keep her spirit alive.

Houston's estate, with former manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston as its executor, announced Friday (July 23) that An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will commence its residency at Harrah's Las Vegas on Oct. 26, as relayed by Variety.

There are also "plans for a hologram tour, an album of unreleased tracks and a musical."

"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour," Pat Houston stated. "It was a project we called 'Whitney Unplugged' or 'An Evening with Whitney.' While Whitney's no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. 'An Evening with Whitney' is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less."

Tickets are available here.