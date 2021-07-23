Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert' is coming to Las Vegas

By Megan Armstrong
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Z2F6_0b658UME00
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

How has it already been nearly a decade since the great Whitney Houston died under tragic circumstances at 48 years old on Feb. 11, 2012?

Regardless of how many years pass, the late six-time Grammy winner's loved ones are determined to keep her spirit alive.

Houston's estate, with former manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston as its executor, announced Friday (July 23) that An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert will commence its residency at Harrah's Las Vegas on Oct. 26, as relayed by Variety.

There are also "plans for a hologram tour, an album of unreleased tracks and a musical."

"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour," Pat Houston stated. "It was a project we called 'Whitney Unplugged' or 'An Evening with Whitney.' While Whitney's no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. 'An Evening with Whitney' is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less."

Tickets are available here.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Whitney, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hologram#Harrah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak drop 'Skate,' their second Silk Sonic single

It's early, but Silk Sonic's releases have been extremely cohesive. The framework is different. "Skate" is more upbeat than the sultry ballad "Leave the Door Open," but both singles express Anderson's and Bruno's desire to get to know someone intimately. Both videos feature them playing drums and serenading surrounding women.
MusicPosted by
Yardbarker

Dolly Parton spent 'I Will Always Love You' royalties on property in Black neighborhood: 'The house that Whitney built'

Whitney Houston made "I Will Always Love You" her own in every sense, but the song was originally written and recorded for Dolly Parton's 1974 album Jolene. Parton virtually visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (July 29), where Cohen asked the 75-year-old country icon and national treasure, "What is the best thing that you bought or invested in with money from your 'I Will Always Love You' royalties?"
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Yardbarker

Anne Hathaway celebrates 20 years of 'The Princess Diaries'

Mia Thermopolis had the ultimate glow up in The Princess Diaries. Anne Hathaway still can't believe it. "Miracles happen...," Hathaway captioned a Princess Diaries carousel posted to Instagram on Thursday (July 29). "Happy 20th birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs." Princess Diaries 2 followed...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for streaming 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson has said time and time again that she is ready to leave Natasha Romanoff behind, but it appears she has some Black Widow business to wrap up first. "Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie Black Widow, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Disney, alleging her contract was breached when the media giant released the film on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time as its theatrical debut," Joe Flint and Erich Schwartzel of The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday (July 29).
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Sponsors show support for star U.S. gymnast Simone Biles

There has been no shortage of support for Simone Biles following her decision to withdraw from the women's gymnastics team and individual all-around competitions due to mental health concerns. Now, her sponsors are jumping in to salute her as well. According to CNN Business, Visa and Gap's Athleta brand are...
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her youngest child is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis already has a gig booked for 2022. The 62-year-old actress will officiate her 25-year-old daughter’s wedding. “Possibly one of the biggest ‘old ideas’ that Curtis has shed recently is the notion that gender is fixed,” wrote Meg Grant for the cover story for the newest issue of AARP The Magazine. “With her younger child's permission, Curtis reveals that she and [husband Christopher] Guest ‘have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.’ Ruby, now 25, is a computer gaming editor.”
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Chris Paul expected to remain with Suns on three-year, $90M deal?

Chris Paul will likely remain in "The Valley" for the foreseeable future. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the veteran point guard is considered likely to remain with the Phoenix Suns on a three-year, $90 million deal. Fischer adds that Paul "appears all but destined to return to Phoenix." Paul...
WWEPosted by
Yardbarker

John Cena began working out 'out of self-defense' as a 13-year-old

John Cena didn't become a bonafide WWE star and 16-time world champion by accident, though his initial motivations for becoming a physical specimen were far more modest. "My passion for strength was out of self-defense," the 44-year-old actor and professional wrestler told People. "I used to get picked on a lot because I was different in the way I dressed and expressed myself. As you're an adolescent, social cliques form, and I didn't fall into any one of those. So I got tired of getting beaten up and I asked my dad for a weight set and he got me one at 13. I started working out and I haven't stopped since."
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Two-time All-Star Javier Baez open to re-signing with Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs essentially traded any valuable players not attached to the club by cement via a fire sale ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline. Among them was two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez, who was shipped to the New York Mets so he can eventually play second base next to Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic teammate Francisco Lindor whenever the shortstop returns from his right oblique strain next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy