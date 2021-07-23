Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

‘Really inspiring’: Historical ads lend insight into lives of pioneer-era women

By Kaylee DeWitt
ABC 4
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC4) – Homemade family medicines, bank accounts, a Singer sewing machine, fur capes and collars, classes for midwifery. Ads from the Woman’s Exponent, a newspaper based in Salt Lake City that ran from 1872 to 1914, gives insight into the daily lives of female members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the time period. The newspaper included articles on a wide-range of topics, such as church-related events, home and family, slavery, and the suffrage movement.

