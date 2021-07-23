Cancel
Vermont State

Community wetland mapping project underway

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 9 days ago

VERMONT - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation invites people to take part in a new statewide community mapping project to improve state maps of where wetlands occur. People can submit observations of the wetland species they find by using the free iNaturalist website or phone app and upload these observations to the iNaturalist Vermont Wetland Mapping Project. Managing wetlands properly is integral to achieving water quality protection goals through their natural filtration of sediments and nutrients from water. The mapping project is part of a larger effort to improve the state’s wetlands maps, some of which are more than 50 years old.

www.dvalnews.com

