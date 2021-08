When it comes to cooking, sometimes the dishes and methods that seem the simplest are actually some of the most complicated. Take, for example, rice. You'd think every cook has mastered this most basic of side dishes, right? But actually, it's notoriously difficult to turn out fluffy rice that's neither undercooked and crunchy nor overcooked and mushy. There's a reason the grain has been the downfall of so many "Top Chef" contestants, and also why "how to cook rice" is one of the most-searched queries on Google.