Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expects 'no restrictions' coming off toe surgery

By Zac Wassink
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid have repeatedly insisted the one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player signal-caller will be just fine coming off the toe surgery he needed following the playoffs and Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes said earlier this month he was "feeling great," and he explained during a Friday press conference he'll be good to go for training camp.

"I think there will be no restrictions," Mahomes said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "I’ve been training, throwing, doing everything that I usually do. And I think that’s what was so good about going to OTAs and doing those things, is that I tested it there, realized I was good. And then when I got back with [my trainer] Bobby and started training in the offseason with him, I was able to do what I normally would do."

Mahomes was always on track to be 100% by late July, but it's understandable the health of arguably the league's best overall player would generate headlines. After months of needless speculation, the 25-year-old seems ready to put the matter behind him.

