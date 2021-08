It’s summertime in Denver, the kids are on summer break, and we’ve had many days in the 90’s (even a few over 100 degrees…yikes!). We are fortunate that the Central Park neighborhood is generously sprinkled with parks, playgrounds, and open space. On the flip side, many of our parks lack large trees and shade structures, making them just too hot to use many days during our warm, sunny summer. So, what’s a parent to do? We thought we’d put together a list of ways to stay cool during the summer months. Some may seem obvious (the pool!), but we are betting there are some options you didn’t know about (or just forgot), especially if you are newer to the area.