The cash cattle market has yet to see a bid renewed and it’s looking like this week’s trade is essentially done with. The livestock complex is trading about as excitingly as it would on a day before a long three-day weekend. Traders are mostly absent from the market and packers haven’t even bothered to renew one single bid in the cash cattle market. At this point, it’s looking like Friday’s trade won’t amount to much other than a weaker close throughout the futures complex.