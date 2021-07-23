Cancel
Amazon's Apple AirPods Pro deals are back down to $189 today

By Alex Whitelock
TechRadar
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Amazon's latest Apple AirPods Pro deals have seen the excellent premium wireless earbuds tumble back down to a sales price of just $189.99 (was $249) this week. This latest sales price has been around for a few days now, and, while not the lowest price we've ever seen for AirPods Pro deals (that's $169), these earbuds have only been cheaper on two very brief occasions. One of those occasions was actually over Black Friday last year, so this is definitely a good opportunity to bag these buds for less.

