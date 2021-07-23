Cancel
Gillibrand announces legislation to implement a federal ban on hair discrimination

By Carl Aldinger
informnny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WETM) – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced her co-sponsorship of the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act that would ban discrimination of hairstyles and textures. The legislation would ban on a federal level race-based discrimination against natural and protective hairstyles associated with people of African...

