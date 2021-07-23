Cancel
York County, PA

Rep. Grove to reintroduce election reform legislation

By Ryan Eldredge
local21news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Seth Grove, (R) York County says HB 1300 has been reauthorized, is out for sponsors and will be reintroduce as the battle to reform PA's election process continues. The state representative's latest move follows comments from the Governor that seem to show he's open to discussions about voter I.D. if something agreeable is part of a broader bill that would improve access to voting and make it easier to vote. With a veto of HB 1300 just several weeks ago, it's unlikely that Grove's bill qualifies.

