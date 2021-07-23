Cancel
Tennessee State

TDH: More than 1,000 breakthrough COVID cases reported in TN

By WSMV Staff
Wrcbtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health talked with the media for the first time after firing the state's top vaccine official earlier this month. On Friday morning, the commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, discussed the Delta variant and updated journalists on Tennessee's vaccine efforts and outreach. During the meeting, she stated that Tennessee sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Piercey said the state had reported more than a 200% increase in cases since July 1st.

