POPLAR BLUFF, MO—Angela Derby, 48, of Poplar Bluff, MO, passed away July 18, 2021 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born on Jan. 25, 1973 in Joliet to Sheral and Patricia Bailey. On May 27, 1994 she was united in marriage to Michael Derby in Godley. She was a member of American Legion Auxilliary 273, Florida. She enjoyed camping, her grandkids, music and Bingo.