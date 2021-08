UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are higher in morning trading on Wall Street, putting the major indexes on track for a strong finish in a week that opened with a stumble. The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and is hovering around the record high it set earlier this month. The major indexes are all on pace for gains this week, brushing off a sharp sell-off on Monday. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic activities. American Express and Twitter reported solid financial results.