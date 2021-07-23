Cancel
Denver, PA

Denver police hand out auto parts gift cards instead of tickets for broken tail lights

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
DENVER — Denver police are making sure drivers with a broken head or tail light have no excuses to make a repair and are handing out auto parts gift cards instead of citations for the equipment failures.

Advance Auto Parts supplied Denver police with $25 gift cards that officers can use at their discretion when pulling over a driver for an equipment infraction, KDVR reported.

“Working together is how we create stronger communities, and stronger communities are safer communities,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

