Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Recalled by Reds

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Gutierrez was recalled by the Reds on Friday. Gutierrez was optioned Tuesday but is allowed to return just three days later with Nick Castellanos (wrist) landing on the injured list. Gutierrez has been a starter in all 10 of his big-league appearances to date as well as in each of his 76 career minor-league outings, but it's unclear if he'll rejoin the Reds' rotation or serve as a bullpen option. Jeff Hoffman returned from a shoulder injury Wednesday and could potentially remain the team's fifth starter.

www.cbssports.com

