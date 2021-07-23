Cancel
Economy

Stock up on toothpaste, shampoo, soup, and cereal now before prices jump even higher

By Arianne Cohen
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the time to stock up on your favorite nonperishables—before prices rise even more. What’s happening? Consumer product companies are pointing to increased costs for things like packaging, ingredients, transport, and labor, noting that these costs must be offset by jacking up consumer prices. Here’s a rundown of the eyebrow-raising price tags you can expect to see this August:

Mental_Floss

