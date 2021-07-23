Stock up on toothpaste, shampoo, soup, and cereal now before prices jump even higher

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chicken industry has been overwhelmed with shortages, inflation, and disease. Plant-based food company Alpha Foods just announced that it will combat the rising chicken prices by providing a plant-based alternative, lowering the cost of its signature vegan nuggets beginning on National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th. The plant-based pioneer is working to fill the market gap caused by what the company has deemed “chickenflation,” promising to cut its own products’ cost by every cent that the price of conventional chicken goes up.