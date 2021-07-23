Cancel
Burke County, NC

Deputy seen restraining man in TikTok video can return to work, NC sheriff says

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy will return to work after a widely-watched TikTok video appeared to show him restraining someone by the neck during an arrest. The deputy, whose name has not been released, works for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Western North Carolina. He was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation of the July 16 incident.

