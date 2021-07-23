Switch wins rezoning to build on Dell's HQ

Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce-as-a-service provider, today announced the acquisition of Sauceda Industries (“Sauceda”), an Austin-based 3PL provider committed to providing fulfillment services to ecommerce brands of all sizes. The deal amplifies Cart.com’s existing fulfillment services, which give online merchants the streamlined infrastructure needed to compete with the world’s largest retailers. Sauceda was launched by TexasHumor.com founder Jay B. Sauceda in 2013 after he found that existing logistics companies were not nimble or adaptive enough to support his up-and-coming ecommerce brand. Over the past eight years, Sauceda’s nontraditional, hands-on approach and flexible support has powered the growth of brands such as Bill Murray’s William Murray Golf apparel brand, the Grocery Family program for Siete Foods, and TV show Austin City Limits. Sauceda supports brands in need of full omnichannel support and has integrations with leading ecommerce platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, Amazon, Etsy, eBay, and Walmart. The Sauceda approach provides flexible and scalable services including D2C fulfillment, subscriptions fulfillment, B2B fulfillment, storage-as-a-service, and FBA prep, enabling merchants to focus on what they excel at and love doing: growing their brands. This makes Sauceda a great fit for Cart.com, which will benefit from Sauceda’s established network of partners, customers and processes, and people and rich culture, while providing the capital and resources to scale the Sauceda model for national brands across the Cart.com fulfillment footprint. Cart.com is committed to delivering full-spectrum fulfillment services as part of its vision of bringing all ecommerce functions under a single unified umbrella. The company has grown its nationwide network at an impressive pace since the beginning of 2021, launching eight new fulfillment centers operated by Cart.com personnel, expanding its footprint 10X and adding the capacity to seamlessly handle up to 50,000 packages per day. “Nobody starts an online store so they can get into the warehousing business. That’s why order fulfillment is the No. 1 pain point as ecommerce founders build their brands,” said Saheb Sabharwal, Chief Logistics Officer of Cart.com. “We’re excited to have Sauceda join Cart.com as we grow our end-to-end nationwide logistics network to provide 1-2 day shipping for our fast-growing partner-brands. Our brand-obsessed operations experts provide not only end-to-end logistics expertise but also strategic guidance and seamless integration across the entire Cart.com ecommerce ecosystem — from using customer data to optimize inventory storage locations, to ensuring that marketing campaigns are targeted at geographies where stock is available. Cart.com is built to enable brand-builders, and Sauceda shares that vision.” “At Sauceda, we’ve always believed in treating people like people, at scale,” said Priscilla Sauceda, co-founder of Sauceda Industries. “From the earliest discussions it was apparent that Cart.com believed in the same approach to building their company culture. We couldn’t be more excited to do that at an even larger scale as part of their team.” “In the past eight years the Sauceda Industries team has shown that people-focused brands are served best by a brand-focused 3PL,” said Jay B. Sauceda, co-founder and CEO of Sauceda Industries. “By joining the Cart.com family, we’ll be able to bring that vision to an even bigger audience, and give brands across North America the scalable, customer and people-centric logistical support they need to realize their full potential.” About Cart.com Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to enable the speed, sophistication, and scale needed by growing brands. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere ecommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the ecommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions - including online store software, digital marketing and advertising services, fulfillment services, financial services, and customer service capabilities so brands of any size are able to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world’s largest companies.