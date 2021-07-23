Cancel
Austin, TX

Switch wins rezoning to build on Dell's HQ

By Justin Sayers
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Las Vegas-based company has the go-ahead to start building a 1.5-million-square-foot data center on the campus of one of the Austin metro's largest employers.

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

