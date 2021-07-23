Israeli electric vehicle company goes public, announces Austin as U.S. HQ

AUSTIN, TX (July 10, 2021) JOSE I. GUERRA, INC. is pleased to announce the installation of Rick Guerra, P.E., F.NSPE as President of NSPE for the 2021-22 year. Mr. Guerra is President/CEO of Jose I. Guerra, Inc., a full-service, multi-discipline consulting engineering firm with offices in Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. He is a past president of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and a member of the Texas Engineering Foundation Board of Trustees and the TSPE Political Action Committee for Engineers Board of Trustees. Mr. Guerra was elected Vice President of NSPE in July of 2019 and has served on the organizations’ Board of Directors since that time. The National Society of Professional Engineers is the recognized voice and advocate for the 470,000 licensed Professional Engineers in the U.S. Founded in 1934, NSPE serves its members and the public through 47 state and territorial societies and 329 chapters.