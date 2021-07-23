Cancel
Austin, TX

Israeli electric vehicle company goes public, announces Austin as U.S. HQ

By Brent Wistrom
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
Israeli electric vehicle company REE Automotive Ltd. plans to open its U.S. headquarters and integration center in Austin, the company announced July 23. The company says it will create 150 jobs in Austin in coming years. The integration center will be home to light assembly of the company's REEcorner navigation and operating platform. REE plans to start production of an electric delivery van and a people mover vehicle in 2023. Meanwhile, Toyota's Hino division plans to use its platform for its electric trucks and buses.

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Texas Business
Texas Cars
