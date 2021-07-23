Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque communications firm lands 5-year contract with NATO

By Chris Keller
Posted by 
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the second five-year contract for Agenda. The firm was one of three companies in 2015 to receive a contract with NATO.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
884
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albuquerque
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Nato#Agenda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Posted by
Albuquerque Business First

New Mexico IT Services

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Albuquerque Business First. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Keystone International, Inc. has transitioned to an women-owned small business.

Albuquerque, NM, July 25, 2021 -- As of July 15, 2021, Keystone International, Inc. (Keystone) has transitioned from a Veteran-owned small business to an women-owned small business. Michelle Detry, President, and Beth Ulibarri, Chief Financial Officer, have acquired shares held by Gary Van Valin, Chairman of the Board. Ms. Detry, Ms. Ulibarri and four other women are now the majority owners and hold the key leadership roles of the organization. Keystone is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM and is celebrating their 30th year in business this fall. Keystone specializes in the areas of organizational development, project management and technical support services. Keystone provides a full range of management consulting, technical support and temporary help services designed to assist our clients when confronting the demands of limited resources, advancing technology, and a changing workforce. Keystone’s clients include the Department of Energy national laboratories, Air Force Research Laboratory, and a wide variety of small and large businesses, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Business First

Azuca's new VP thinks edibles will play a big role in New Mexico's recreational cannabis industry

A new executive at a growing cannabis brand is bullish on the prospect for edibles as New Mexico prepares for sales of recreational, adult-use cannabis. Earlier this month, Azuca announced that Will Widmaier had been promoted from production director to vice president of partnerships and production after nearly three years with the company. About a year ago, Widmaier moved to Albuquerque from New York to assist with its partnership with Everest Cannabis Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy