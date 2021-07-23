Cancel
MLB

Indians owner Paul Dolan’s letter to fans: Cleveland most important part of identity

By Jen Steer
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan sent a letter to fans on Friday following the team’s announcement it will be changing names to the Cleveland Guardians. The new name was revealed in a video featuring the narration of Tom Hanks and the music of The Black Keys. It includes iconic images of Cleveland, including the inspiration for the new moniker: the Guardians of Transportation that line the Hope Memorial Bridge.

Tom Hanks
#Mascot#Wjw#The Cleveland Guardians#Guardians Of Traffic#Cleveland Baseball#Mlb Com#The Cleveland Indians#The Block C
