Indians owner Paul Dolan’s letter to fans: Cleveland most important part of identity
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan sent a letter to fans on Friday following the team’s announcement it will be changing names to the Cleveland Guardians. The new name was revealed in a video featuring the narration of Tom Hanks and the music of The Black Keys. It includes iconic images of Cleveland, including the inspiration for the new moniker: the Guardians of Transportation that line the Hope Memorial Bridge.fox8.com
Comments / 0