Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Urbana, IL

Research shows deaths spiked early in pandemic, but COVID-19 wasn’t only cause

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New research shows deaths in the U.S. spiked in the first months of the pandemic, but not all due to COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign looked at data from March through November of 2020 and compared the numbers to the previous five years. They discovered about 176,000 “excess deaths” that were not related to COVID-19.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Urbana, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Society
Urbana, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pandemic#Uiuc#Non Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththelundreport.org

Older Vaccinated People More Vulnerable To COVID-19, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have shown in clinical studies — and in real life — that they’re effective at preventing infections and serious illness. But they might not be as effective in older adults. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that older people who were fully inoculated with the...
Public Healththechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths surge

The Oregon Health Authority today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,855, and 1,026 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 218,689. Vaccinations in Oregon. Today, OHA reported that 7,180 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added...
Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

Research questions whether spikes in deaths last year were actually from COVID-19

New research shows deaths in the U.S. spiked in the first months of the pandemic, but not all because of COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign looked at data from March 2020 through November and compared the numbers to the previous five years. They discovered about 176,000 “excess deaths” that were not related to coronavirus.
Public HealthBrookings Institution

6 priorities for future research into COVID-19 and its effects on early learning

Since March 2020, researchers have produced more than 300 reports on the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on young children’s learning and on the early care and education (ECE) programs that serve them. Very quickly, ECE leaders facing the urgent day-to-day demands of COVID-19 response also faced a deluge of evidence—far more than they could efficiently find, sort, and use.
Public Healthoutsourcing-pharma.com

Statins may reduce risk of COVID-19 death: researchers

A recent study indicates patients taking the cholesterol-lowering drugs prior to COVID hospitalization are far less likely to die as a result of the virus. According to research published in the Public Library of Science ONE (PLOS ONE)​, the use of cholesterol-lowering drugs (known as statins) before admission to the hospital lowered a COVID-19 patient’s risk of in-hospital death by 40% and reduced the risk of developing severe symptoms by more than 25%. The analysis (which looked at more than 10,000 hospitalized patients across the US) compared similar patients that both did and did not use statins or anti-hypertensive medication, among those both with and without underlying health conditions.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Out-of-Hospital COVID-19 Deaths: Consequences for Quality of Medical Care and Accuracy of Cause of Death Coding

Am J Public Health. 2021 Jul;111(S2):S101-S106. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2021.306428. Objectives. To examine age and temporal trends in the proportion of COVID-19 deaths occurring out of hospital or in the emergency department and the proportion of all noninjury deaths assigned ill-defined causes in 2020. Methods. We analyzed newly released (March 2021) provisional COVID-19 death tabulations for the entire United States. Results. Children (younger than 18 years) were most likely (30.5%) and elders aged 64 to 74 years were least likely (10.4%) to die out of hospital or in the emergency department. In parallel, among all noninjury deaths, younger people had the highest proportions coded to symptoms, signs, and ill-defined conditions, and percentage symptoms, signs, and ill-defined conditions increased from 2019 to 2020 in all age-race/ethnicity groups. The majority of young COVID-19 decedents were racial/ethnic minorities. Conclusions. The high proportions of all noninjury deaths among children, adolescents, and young adults that were coded to ill-defined causes in 2020 suggest that some COVID-19 deaths were missed because of systemic failures in timely access to medical care for vulnerable young people. Public Health Implications. Increasing both availability of and access to the best hospital care for young people severely ill with COVID-19 will save lives and improve case fatality rates.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

People Becoming Desensitized to COVID-19 Illnesses, Death, Research Suggests

Although people in early 2020 hoarded toilet paper, washed their hands incessantly, and wouldn’t leave home, 11 months later the public pushed the envelope on COVID-19 safety precautions and ignored warnings as time went on, a new University of California, Davis, study suggests. Researchers in the Department of Communication examined...
Public HealthWUKY

UK Researchers Author Book on COVID-19 Pandemic Communication

Since the beginning of the pandemic we've been flooded by information, and in some cases misinformation. This week Dr. Greg talks with Dan O’Hair, professor in the College of Communication and Information, who collaborated along with Mary John O’Hair, professor of educational leadership studies in the College of Education, on a new book on communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID deaths surge in UK as officials warn pandemic isn’t over

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths since March, prompting a top government health official to warn the pandemic is “not over yet” despite a continued fall in confirmed cases. There were 23,511 new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday, down for a seventh day. But the...
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Numbers show surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Florida is one of 14 states nationwide deemed to have a “high” level of community transmission of the virus. The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Florida continue to increase, with an additional 67,413 infections and 358 deaths reported between July 16 and Thursday, according to data published Friday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Stress wrinkles: COVID-19 pandemic may cause premature aging

Chronic stress experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused premature aging, officials say. Researchers who study the biological impact of chronic stress have found that grief, isolation, anxiety and trauma all accelerate the rate of aging, but there may be a way to turn back the clock. Aoife O'Donovan,...
KidsTimes Union

Study Shows Children Saw Improved Mental Well-Being Early on During the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence, and Dr. Peter Gray, a professor of psychology at Boston College, recently published their study results on the positive effects of the lockdown on children in April and May 2020. The study, published in the American Journal of Play, found that for many children, their mental well-being improved early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
InternetNewswise

Twitter Study Tracks Early Days of COVID-19 Pandemic in U.S.

Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our society are only starting to be understood and will be studied for decades to come, but social media can offer an early glimpse. A preliminary new study from Arti Ramesh and Anand Seetharam — both assistant professors...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwmleader.com

Spike in reported increase of COVID-19 deaths skewed by old data

A massive 300 percent hike in nationwide COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday by Johns Hopkins University was skewed by states dumping data – that in one case dated back as far as last spring, according to a report. The university, which has been a trusted source of coronavirus information since the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy