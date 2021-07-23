CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith, dunes and garden nature inspire new art exhibit at Legacy Gallery

lpheralddispatch.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY – The Legacy Center Gallery is hosting...

www.lpheralddispatch.com

timespub.com

New Exhibition at AOY Art Center

AOY Art Center is pleased to announce the opening of a new art exhibition featuring nine local artists. The Members Spotlight Show showcases the work of nine local artists, some showing their work for the first time – but only for the next three weeks. George Apotsos – Sculptural Ceramics.
University Daily Kansan

KU alumnus debuts pop-up art exhibit at Phoenix Gallery

Cheyenne-Arapaho artist and University of Kansas alum Brent Learned is displaying his most recent collection at the Phoenix Gallery in downtown Lawrence. Learned’s exhibit, titled “Indigenous Zenith,” combines elements of traditional Native American work with the vibrancy of pop art. Although Learned had experimented with combining genres before, the pandemic allowed him to dedicate time to curating a new collection.
LAWRENCE, KS
Southern Digest

In Bloom: New Works Art Exhibition

The In Bloom art exhibition is new artwork created by Kristen Downing which is currently being displayed at Frank Hayden Hall. Downing is a visual artist that is a native of Kenner, LA and has been creating art for eight years. The art exhibition was curated by Randell Henry, a professor and artist, here at Southern University.
South Coast Today

Lakeville artist Daniel Cooney exhibits new works at Great Pond Gallery

Lakeville artist Daniel Cooney’s latest exhibition, “Drip-Line Variations and Other Recent Work," is on display at the Great Ponds Gallery within the Lakeville Public Library through December 28. There is a public reception planned for Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon until 1:30pm. Over the past two years of pandemic, Lakeville...
LAKEVILLE, MA
duboiscountyherald.com

Local art on display at art gallery

Local artistry will grace the walls of the Jasper Community Arts’ galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for the next two months. The works of Ferdinand photographer Andrea Hoelscher as well as an exhibit including Dubois County artists are on display at the cultural center, 100 Third Ave., until Dec. 28. A reception for the opening of the exhibits was held Thursday evening.
JASPER, IN
cityofalbany.net

New Art Exhibit and New Library Cards!

The Albany Public Library is excited to announce a new library card design from our very own local artist Melissa Babcock Saylor. All new card sign ups and card renewals have the chance to update to this fresh and exciting design; if you’d like to switch your current active library card you can drop by any time and get a new card for just $1.00!
talbotspy.org

Studio B Art Gallery Announces Dimensional Art Exhibit

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce that special guest artist, Sandy Alanko, will join the gallery this November to exhibit her Dimensional Watercolor Paintings. Sandy’s works reflect the beauty and elegance of the natural world, with a special focus on marine and wildlife subjects using 3D-like effects. Sandy...
EASTON, MD
ocecho.com

New Art Exhibit At Olivet College

Olivet College presents “Plain + Simple Geometry” by Patricia A. Bender, Nov. 4 through Dec. at the Kresge Foundation Art Gallery, inside the Riethmiller Blackman Art Building. A reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Bender is a photo-based visual artist living and working in New Jersey and Michigan. She began studying photography in the early 2000s. She works exclusively in the darkroom with black and white media, and she personally creates each image from the moment it is conceived through the finished gelatin silver print. She recently added drawing to her artistic practice.
buckscountyherald.com

Cross Pollination Gallery exhibits new series

Cross Pollination Gallery at 3 N. Union St., Lambertville, N.J., presents a show of abstract impressionist SiriOm Singh’s new series “The Shaman and The Goddess – A Love Story.”. Every man is a shaman, every woman is a goddess, and when they meet magic happens. This series describes moments in...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
KEDM

‘Artists in Education’ exhibit at Bry Gallery showcases local art educators

“Artists in Education” is the new exhibit at Bry Art Gallery at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The works are those of K-12 art educators, who Joni H. Noble, Ph.D., ULM Art Program Coordinator and Professor, said “are artists in their own right. This was an invitational exhibition for all of the talented art educators in our region.”
MONROE, LA
ncadvertiser.com

New Canaan art exhibit captures the 13 moons of the natural world

The Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan is exhibiting a set of pieces inspired by one artist’s journey through nature as guided by the cycles of 2020's 13 full moons. Cynthia MacCollum took daily walks to the New Canaan Nature Center during the pandemic. “I really became super attuned...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Murray State News

Baltimore artist exhibits work in Fine Arts gallery

Using graphic design, Baltimore artist David Plunkert portrays stories and emotions. He has worked for several national publications portraying an array of themes. His work has been featured on the cover of a magazine and is now exhibited at Murray State. Plunkert said he defined his work as primitive modernism...
MURRAY, KY
wyo4news.com

Shushana Rucker exhibit displayed in Western’s Art Gallery

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Western Wyoming Community College’s Art Gallery will display the work of Shushana Rucker from November 12, 2021, through February 12, 2022. Rucker’s show, History of Place, is a collection of paintings and monotypes depicting urban scenery. Rather than making paintings of the picturesque moments of the city, Rucker has opted instead to draw attention to those areas of urban life that are often glossed over, ignored, or even intentionally avoided. Graffiti. Abandoned railroads. The weathered steel girders of an overpass. Deserted alleyways cluttered with detritus. These are the visual moments that Rucker is drawn to, as if to highlight the aesthetic moments that can be appreciated, not just in the mundane, but in the downright ugly as well.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Klamath Alerts

Art exhibit inspired by world traveler

A series of paintings inspired by an unknown world traveler are featured in a new exhibit at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. “Following the Path of the Unknown Stranger” is the theme of the exhibition that runs through December. Bonanza resident Liz Hubbard created the series after receiving a...
Pitt News

‘Art for August’ traveling art exhibit celebrates playwright’s legacy

Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson may have passed away in 2005, but the Hill District native left a strong legacy — which the “Art for August” traveling exhibit is helping keep alive. Initiated by the August Wilson House, an organization dedicated to celebrating Wilson’s legacy and transforming his childhood home, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

