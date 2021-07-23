Faith, dunes and garden nature inspire new art exhibit at Legacy Gallery

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Western Wyoming Community College’s Art Gallery will display the work of Shushana Rucker from November 12, 2021, through February 12, 2022. Rucker’s show, History of Place, is a collection of paintings and monotypes depicting urban scenery. Rather than making paintings of the picturesque moments of the city, Rucker has opted instead to draw attention to those areas of urban life that are often glossed over, ignored, or even intentionally avoided. Graffiti. Abandoned railroads. The weathered steel girders of an overpass. Deserted alleyways cluttered with detritus. These are the visual moments that Rucker is drawn to, as if to highlight the aesthetic moments that can be appreciated, not just in the mundane, but in the downright ugly as well.

