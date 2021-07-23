Old Ending Explained: What Is The Shyamalan Twist?
Over the past two decades, moviegoers have come to expect certain things from an M. Night Shyamalan movie. Chief among those is the Shyamalan twist, made famous in The Sixth Sense and continued in almost every film the director has made. That twist is generally a shocking reveal or turn of events that upends the rest of the movie, making a second and sometimes even third viewing essential--for his good films, at least. Where does Old fall on that spectrum? Read our review, or find out for yourself, since it's out now.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0