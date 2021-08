BAY CITY, MI — The Miss Bay County pageant and scholarship program is back Sunday, Aug. 8, with competitions for girls ages 4 and up. Linda Bilhimer, executive director of the Miss Bay County Scholarship Program, said, for the first time in seven years, the 2021 event will include Princess, ages 4-6, Little Miss, ages 7-9, and Junior Miss, ages 10-12, plus Outstanding Teen and Miss Bay County. The younger girls’ programs serve as a fundraiser for Miss Bay County.