Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 01:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Bartlett Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM MST At 1253 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp Creek, or 12 miles west of Sycamore Creek, moving south at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camp Creek, Desert Mountain and Horseshoe Reservoir.

alerts.weather.gov

Maricopa County, AZ
Gila County, AZ
Rio Verde, AZ
