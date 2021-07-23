Allyson Felix On Finding Her Voice as an Advocate for Moms

When Allyson Felix crossed the finish line of the 400-meter finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month, sprinting from behind in lane 8, there was a moment of hesitation before the results flashed. Had she done it? Had the 35-year-old mother of one edged out enough of her competitors to earn her fifth Olympic berth? The answer — as usual when it comes to Felix and all things Olympics — was a resounding yes. Felix’s spectacular finish was good enough for second place, and as she sank to the track, both relief and joy were evident on the 9-time Olympic medalist’s face.