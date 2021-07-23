Cancel
Secretary Antony Blinken to Highlight Value of International Education at the Department’s 12th Annual EducationUSA Forum

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken will highlight the value of international education to U.S. diplomacy, national security, economic prosperity, and U.S. leadership in research and innovation via pre-recorded video remarks at the 12th annual EducationUSA Forum on Monday, July 26, at 10 a.m. U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona will also address the Forum to highlight the Department of Education’s commitment to a renewed focus on the benefits of international education at home and abroad.

#International Student#State#American#Educationusa Forum
