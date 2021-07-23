Dallas Zoo Animal Adventures at Galleria Dallas
Galleria Dallas is partnering with the Dallas Zoo to create a WILD collection of education and entertainment opportunities for the whole family throughout the month of July. The Zoo has an educational display called Create a Better World for Animals on the shopping and lifestyle center’s gallery wall across from Apple; it’s also participating in the PALS Kids Club program with animal-related trivia and activities for kids to enjoy. And at 11 a.m. July 24, the Dallas Zoo's Animal Adventures Outreach team will bring a mix of their ambassador animals out for an appearance at the center.uptown.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0