Healthy Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho with Mint & Feta

Watermelon was one of my big loves when I was on chemo. There’s nothing more refreshing. I’d get it home wash it well, then cut through into the sweetness inside and gorge. This chilled soup is another, totally wonderful way to eat more watermelon. It is a super simple, very un-classic gazpacho soup, and will win you over with its fabulous mix of minty-chilled-salty-creamy-sweet.

15 min prep

4 servings

7 ingredients

Ingredients

6 cups watermelon, chopped (one cup reserved – optional)

2 medium tomatoes (about 3 cups) chopped

¼ cup mint, plus more for garnish, chopped

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon agave nectar

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup feta, crumbled (optional)

Directions

In a food processor, pulse watermelon, tomatoes, mint, pepper, agave, and salt for about one minute. Do not over process - the soup should have small pieces of watermelon visible. Pour into a bowl and stir in the reserved watermelon chunks if you have kept them aside. Chill in the refrigerator.

Ladle into bowls and garnish with feta and chopped mint.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories: 156; fat: 5g; saturated fat: 3g; polyunsaturated fat: 0g; monounsaturated fat: 1g; carbohydrates: 27g; sugar: 22g; fiber: 3g; protein: 5g; sodium: 868 mg

Chef Tips

Depending on the ripeness of your watermelon you may need to add a few more agave, a teaspoon at a time.

Registered Dietitian Approved

All our recipes are created by chefs and reviewed by our oncology-trained staff Registered Dietitian, Kate Ueland, MS, RD, to ensure that each is backed with scientific evidence and meets the standards set by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

This recipe was originally published on Cook for Your Life. It is used by permission.