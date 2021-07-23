Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Healthy Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho with Mint & Feta

Posted by 
Real Health
Real Health
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5RZq_0b64yqKs00
Shutterstock

Watermelon was one of my big loves when I was on chemo. There’s nothing more refreshing. I’d get it home wash it well, then cut through into the sweetness inside and gorge. This chilled soup is another, totally wonderful way to eat more watermelon. It is a super simple, very un-classic gazpacho soup, and will win you over with its fabulous mix of minty-chilled-salty-creamy-sweet.

15 min prep

4 servings

7 ingredients

Ingredients

6 cups watermelon, chopped (one cup reserved – optional)

2 medium tomatoes (about 3 cups) chopped

¼ cup mint, plus more for garnish, chopped

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon agave nectar

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup feta, crumbled (optional)

Directions

In a food processor, pulse watermelon, tomatoes, mint, pepper, agave, and salt for about one minute. Do not over process - the soup should have small pieces of watermelon visible. Pour into a bowl and stir in the reserved watermelon chunks if you have kept them aside. Chill in the refrigerator.

Ladle into bowls and garnish with feta and chopped mint.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Calories: 156; fat: 5g; saturated fat: 3g; polyunsaturated fat: 0g; monounsaturated fat: 1g; carbohydrates: 27g; sugar: 22g; fiber: 3g; protein: 5g; sodium: 868 mg

Chef Tips

Depending on the ripeness of your watermelon you may need to add a few more agave, a teaspoon at a time.

Registered Dietitian Approved

All our recipes are created by chefs and reviewed by our oncology-trained staff Registered Dietitian, Kate Ueland, MS, RD, to ensure that each is backed with scientific evidence and meets the standards set by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

This recipe was originally published on Cook for Your Life. It is used by permission.

Comments / 0

Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
609
Followers
894
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting black families.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Recipe#Calories#Food Drink#Watermelon Gazpacho#Mint Feta#Un#Nutrition Facts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
Recipesmytxkitchen.com

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9″ X 13” casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray. Heat butter and oil in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeno; cook for 7-10 minutes or until tender. Stir often. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in flour...
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
Recipescopykat.com

Ground Beef Casserole

If you are looking for a tasty yet easy recipe to use up some of your ground beef, this ground beef casserole is perfect! You can make this recipe in no time and have a delicious, easy dinner. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from...
Recipesrecipes.net

Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

Wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into these easy and ultra flavorful potato balls that are loaded with cheese & bacon, too. Cut the peeled potatoes into quarters and put them into a pot. Cover them with 1 inch of water then bring the pot to a boil. Continue to boil until the potatoes are soft. Drain the water then put the potatoes back into the pot.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

All-Butter Pie Crust

If you ask us, it's always pie season, which means you should have a handy pie crust recipe in your arsenal. It doesn't matter if you're whipping up a fresh strawberry pie, an irresistible peach galette, or a simple chocolate pie, it's always helpful to know how to make a pie crust when you're in a pinch. However you plan to eat it, the magic combination of butter, flour, salt, and water turns into one of the most versatile staples in a cook’s recipe box: an all-butter pie crust.
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

This classic Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is easy to make and delicious alongside fruit, diced pound cake, or even pretzels!. Say hello to your new favorite way to eat summer fruit. This Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is the perfect combination of sweet, tangy and oh-so fluffy goodness!. Serve it up...
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Recipescookitonce.com

WHOLE30 SHEPHERD’S PIE

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 50 mins | Servings: 6. Shepherd’s Pie is my grandma’s most favourite dish. She taught me how to make it and when I got older I put a twist into the recipe. Thus, this Whole30 Shepherd’s Pie is born. Incredibly delicious less the guilt.
Recipesthewholesomedish.com

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Baked Parmesan Crusted Chicken is such an easy dinner recipe. Chicken breasts stay juicy from a crunchy coating of mayo, parmesan cheese, and seasoned breadcrumbs. These chicken breasts stay juicy thanks to a crispy flavorful crust made from just a few common ingredients. This recipe can be made in about 30 minutes so it’s perfect for a busy weeknight meal.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Smith Island Cake Recipe

The Smith Island Cake is one of the best desserts! So simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Rich and chocolatey, this cake requires some simple ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen. Try the following recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 3 ½ cups flour (plus some...
Recipestasteandtellblog.com

Cucumber Sandwiches

Perfect for lunch, brunch, or a party appetizer, these Cucumber Sandwiches are simple to make and perfect for entertaining. They may be dainty, but they pack a ton of flavor!. Throwing a baby shower or bridal shower? These Cucumber Sandwiches make a perfect little appetizer! Also serve up this Layered Jello and a Fruit Freeze to drink.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air Fryer Corn on the Cob is going to change the way you cook corn. Super fast, tender, and full of toasted corn flavor air fryer, corn is insanely delicious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy