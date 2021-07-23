Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

The City of Atlanta declares July 22 ‘Kanye West Day’

By N. Ali Early
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rknil_0b64ylAT00
Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kanye West may be one of the music industry’s most enigmatic characters, but he is also one of its most respected.

During his one-of-a-kind listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium for his new album DONDA, West announced that he and Jay Z have reunited on a track to the delight of a raucous crowd.

Once the show was over, the City of Atlanta pulled the award-winning rapper-producer to the side to present him with a gift and a day, all his own. While it is common knowledge that West is from and claims Chicago, he was actually born in Atlanta.

The adulation for the native son didn’t stop there. Morris Brown College also got in on the act as its president, Kevin James presented West with a resolution on behalf of his mother, Donda West, who taught at the school for 20 years.

Peep more footage from the show below.

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kevin James
Person
Donda West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Donda#Icymi#Kanyewest#Drkevinejames#Hbcu Morris Brown College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West shares photo of his Atlanta stadium bedroom

Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing "Donda." The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to come to fruition. Only a twin bed, a...
Atlanta, GAAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Good American founder is seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page that features a picture of the rapper's not-so lavish bedroom. AceShowbiz - Kanye West recently made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that he's currently living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album "Donda". Many were shocked to find out about his humble living situation and among those who reacted to that was Khloe Kardashian.
Wyoming Stateenstarz.com

Kanye West Moves Out of Wyoming Ranch? THIS Is Where He Lives Now

Did Kanye West move out of his $7.7 million Wyoming ranch?. Recently, the Grammy-winning artist hasn't been going home to Wyoming nor his Calabasas mansionbecause he is hunkering down elsewhere. Recently, Kanye West held a "DONDA" listening party in anticipation of his upcoming album named after his late mother. While...
Atlanta, GAhypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside Kanye's Atlanta Stadium Living Quarters

Shortly after early reports, Kanye West has now confirmed that he really is staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ‘Ye took up residency at the Atlanta stadium that served as the location of his recent DONDA listening event to finish his tenth studio album. The artist was reportedly exhilarated by the crowd that attended his event and decided to finalize DONDA at the location.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from “Donda,” named after his mother who died in 2007.
Posted by
rolling out

Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes its name as Kanye West plans 2nd listening party

As Kanye West finalizes the plans on his second listening party, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are temporarily changing its name in honor of its world famous resident. Multiple media outlets report that West is trying to figure out how to make the second listening session on Aug. 5 different from the first in order to fill all the seats as he did on July 22, 2021.
MusicNME

On the scene at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ playback in Atlanta: “It feels cathartic”

Few names cause as much hype as Kanye West‘s – he knows it. So when West announced a surprise listening event at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz stadium for his yet-unreleased 10th album ‘DONDA’, the internet had a fit and he sold out the 42,000-capacity – 71,000 in normal times – venue (and his similarly internet-breaking estranged wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly in the audience too, despite since-discredited rumours that the record sees him describe their marital home as a prison).
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Just Kim Kardashian In A Red Bodysuit At Kanye West’s Donda Listening Party

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a big statement, particularly in her fashion choices. Whether it be a gravity-defying dress or a Dolly Parton-inspired, existential bikini pic, the reality star gets folks talking. And talk people did after newly minted pics came out of Kardashian in a red bodysuit at her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda album listening party.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Variety

Inside the Arena at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Event in Atlanta

It was nearly 90 degrees in Atlanta, the sun stubbornly beating down on Mercedes Benz stadium as tens of thousands of people streamed into the venue for what was probably the biggest event the arena has seen in over a year, the listening event for Kanye West’s “Donda” (which, although it was played in full at the event, still had not officially dropped at the time of this article’s publication). The inside of the building was a stark contrast to the summer heat, the floor covered in white with a slight fog hanging in the air, giving the appearance of an...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Kanye West Debuts ‘DONDA’ to Sold-Out Atlanta Stadium

Kanye West premiered his new album DONDA to a sold-out crowd in his hometown of Atlanta on Thursday night, ahead of the album’s official Friday release. Apple Music livestreamed the event through its platform. West first teased information about his new music in a TV spot that premiered during Game...
Atlanta, GALebanon Democrat

Kanye West moves into Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium

Kanye West has moved into the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The 44-year-old rapper recently held the listening party for his new album 'Donda' in the stadium and now he has reportedly moved into the building while he puts the finishing touches to the record as he finds it "inspiring".

Comments / 0

Community Policy