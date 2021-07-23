The City of Atlanta declares July 22 ‘Kanye West Day’

Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kanye West may be one of the music industry’s most enigmatic characters, but he is also one of its most respected.

During his one-of-a-kind listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium for his new album DONDA, West announced that he and Jay Z have reunited on a track to the delight of a raucous crowd.

Once the show was over, the City of Atlanta pulled the award-winning rapper-producer to the side to present him with a gift and a day, all his own. While it is common knowledge that West is from and claims Chicago, he was actually born in Atlanta.

The adulation for the native son didn’t stop there. Morris Brown College also got in on the act as its president, Kevin James presented West with a resolution on behalf of his mother, Donda West, who taught at the school for 20 years.

Peep more footage from the show below.