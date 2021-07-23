National University Honored With Excellence Award For Law Enforcement Training Programs Focused On Community Policing And Wellness

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National University, a nonprofit university with a 50-year history of serving working adult learners, educators, and veterans, has been honored, in conjunction with National Education Partners (NEP) with a D2L 2021 Excellence Award for a recently-launched program aimed at enhancing community policing partnerships. The award is open to any organization using D2L Brightspace, working to leverage the platform in innovative and engaging ways to meet learner needs.

Community policing emphasizes community/police partnerships in preventing crime and finding solutions in solving crime.

National University's Workforce Education Solutions, through grant funding from California Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training ( POST), worked in concert with National Education Partners in 2020 to create the Building Our Team Through Community Policing program providing practical skills for problem solving and strengthening community policing policies. The free, seven-unit online program has received positive results since its debut in January of 2021 with a design integrating documentary-style videos, scenario- and story-based learning activities, and real-world applicable content provided by law enforcement professionals and community leaders.

A related program, Caring for the Caretakers: Organizational Wellness for Law Enforcement, is a free, eight-unit online program designed to provide law enforcement professionals with the practical skills needed for building organizational wellness.

Participants can earn eight hours of POST credit through each program.

Faculty experts at National University, in collaboration with law enforcement and The Institute for Violence, Abuse, and Trauma, developed the curriculum following a statewide listening tour that included civic, religious, public health and civil rights groups. Courses are provided through a self-paced, asynchronous platform with live sessions that are convenient for them, allowing for greater accessibility to active-duty law enforcement professionals.

The Workforce Education Solutions Training and Development team at National University was instrumental in developing the programs. The unit offers a range of personal, professional, and academic learning opportunities by providing innovative and relevant programs in an evolving global environment. Dr. Susan Zukowski, Vice President of Workforce Education Solutions Training and Development at National University noted "it has been an honor working with POST on the grant funding, NEP on the course design, and creating an interactive and engaging program that supports the needs of law enforcement officers and helping to be a catalyst for long-term change."

Support was also provided by National Education Partners, which collaborates with education in providing comprehensive support services - including enrollment, marketing, administrative, and operations.

National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has partnered with POST to provide an affordable, accessible education to public safety professionals who protect and serve our communities daily.

About National University:

National University (NU), a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable, achievable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 75 online and on-site programs and flexible four-week courses designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to over 25,000 students and 180,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. Learn more at NU.edu.

About the National University System

The National University System (NUS) is a network of accredited nonprofit education institutions serving a diverse population of students including Pre-K-12 students and working professionals. NUS higher-education institutions serve more than 45,000 students through National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle. NUS education-focused initiatives include Workforce Education Solutions. Learn more at nusystem.org.

