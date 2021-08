Watermelon was one of my big loves when I was on chemo. There’s nothing more refreshing. I’d get it home wash it well, then cut through into the sweetness inside and gorge. This chilled soup is another, totally wonderful way to eat more watermelon. It is a super simple, very un-classic gazpacho soup, and will win you over with its fabulous mix of minty-chilled-salty-creamy-sweet.