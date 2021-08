Moral victories mean nothing when it comes to any potential playoff push for Atlanta United this season. But at least Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was chalk full of chances for the Five Stripes as Josef Martinez made his return to the starting lineup. It sucks they lost, but if they keep playing like we saw, they will turn this poor form around. There were many good performances today individually and over time the shots will start finding the back of the net.