Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

One Critically Injured In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltVjj_0b64y6G300
Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue in Cedarhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was critically injured in a pre-dawn crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst.

A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said.

One victim, a 67-year-old male garbage truck worker, was ejected from the rear of the vehicle and sustained multiple serious injuries, police said.

He was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedarhurst, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

4 Dead In Crash Outside South Jersey Car Dealership

Four people died in a crash outside of a Gloucester County car dealership Saturday night, NJ Advance Media reports. The single-car crash happened just after 9 p.m. in front of Pellegrino Chevrolet, in Westville, local police told the outlet. No further information was immediately available. to sign up for Daily...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Who Set Himself On Fire During Bayonne Police Pursuit Dies

UPDATE: A driver who set himself on fire while being pursued by Bayonne police has died, authorities said. Officers in an unmarked vehicle activated their lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the as-yet unidentified driver for several violations in the area of 54th Street and Broadway shortly before 11 p.m. July 13, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say

A Long Island woman was killed after crashing into a utility pole. The incident around 8 a.m., Friday, July 30, on North Road in Greenport. Helga Bauer, 83, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry east on County Road 48 (North Road) when she crossed westbound traffic and left the roadway, and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop in the westbound lane of traffic, said the Southold Police.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Man Dies After Coworkers Pull Him From Bottom Of Employer's Jersey Shore Pool

A 30-year-old man died after being found by coworkers at the bottom of a swimming pool on their employer's Jersey Shore property Friday, authorities said. Guilebaldo Ramos, 30, of Freehold, was swimming with his co-workers when they saw him at the bottom of the deep end of the Conover Road pool in Millstone around 6:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

QUICK HITS: Paterson Police Bust 12, Seize 741 Heroin Folds, 118 Crack Vials, Four Guns, More

Paterson detectives seized 741 heroin folds, 118 crack vials, four guns and $2,427 in drug money while making 12 arrests during a series of quick strikes, authorities said. Investigators grabbed Christian Belfield, 42, and found him carrying 40 bags of crack and a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with eight rounds – four of them with hollow points – after watching him sell drugs from a vehicle at Summer Street and Hamilton Avenue, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one. Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy