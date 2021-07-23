One Critically Injured In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway
One person was critically injured in a pre-dawn crash on a busy Long Island roadway.
It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst.
A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said.
One victim, a 67-year-old male garbage truck worker, was ejected from the rear of the vehicle and sustained multiple serious injuries, police said.
He was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
