Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PSM Partners Ranked On Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, a Chicago based Technology Consulting and Talent Sourcing firm has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

PSM Partners has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have endeavored to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Mike Mete, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at PSM commented on the firm's award: "Since our inception in 2015, PSM has been dedicated to building long term relationships with our clients and partners." He continued, "Our strong financial performance is tied directly to treating people fairly, clients and employees alike. We hire the industry's best and brightest talent, and we provide a level of attention to our clients that is unparalleled in the marketplace."

PSM specializes in helping small and medium sized companies with an array of outsourced technology solutions and cloud strategies. The firm also helps its clients grow by leveraging a team of full desk recruiters to source top industry talent. Learn more at https://www.psmpartners.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psm-partners-ranked-on-channel-futures-msp-501tech-industrys-most-prestigious-list-of-global-managed-service-providers-301340402.html

SOURCE PSM Partners

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Service Providers#Managed Services#Msp#Msps#Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Posted by
TheStreet

WRLD1 / TVNET Enlarges Its Finance / Investment Global Business Group To 10 Networks Across The Sectors Of Global Finance, Fintech, Crypto And World Business News

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center finance /investment news platforms targeting the surging sectors of Fintech, Crypto and macro global regional business news. Powered by the...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

WRLD1 / TVNET Enlarges Its Luxury /Lifestyle Group To 10 Networks Across The Sectors Of Lifestyle/ /Experiential Destinations/Private Air/ Luxury Properties And Wines Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional networks within its Luxury /Lifestyle networks group powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged platform of Luxury Lifestyle video programming.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Globality and Allegis Global Solutions Partner to Transform How Companies Source and Manage Services to Maximize Spend Value

MENLO PARK, Calif. & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Globality, the leading AI-powered digital solution for sourcing services, and Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), the leading provider of global workforce solutions, today announced a partnership that transforms services procurement management so organizations can realize the maximum value from their services spend.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Cynerio, A Leading Provider of Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Solutions, Launches Global Channel Partner Program

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Cynerio, the leading provider of Healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management solutions, today announced the formal launch of its global channel partner program. Led by infosec industry veteran Joel Silberman, Cynerio’s partner program will provide MSPs, VARs and MSSPs servicing hospitals and healthcare systems with a clear path to revenue through robust marketing and sales support and expert-led education, among other benefits.
Businessmartechseries.com

White Bullet Joins Government Safety Tech Innovation Network’s Online Providers List

The resource is designed to showcase companies which provide products and services to support safer online experiences. IP protection company, White Bullet, has been included in the latest Safety Tech Innovation Network’s Online Providers List, produced by The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Department for International Trade (DIT).
IndustryMiddletown Press

World Synergy Ranked Among Top Global Managed Service Providers

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. Ranked Sixth Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

PHILADELPHIA, PA — IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking for the twelfth year in a row. Noted for its superior managed services and custom software solution development through a process driven, customer-centric approach, IT Solutions jumped up three places this year — from #9 to #6.
Industrymassachusettsnewswire.com

2021 Channel Futures MSP 501: Right Hand Technology Group has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. PITTSBURGH, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Right Hand Technology Group has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Right Hand Technology Group...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals: Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech

XTC’s co-founders Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board at HARMAN International, and founding Managing Partner at Walden Catalyst, and Bill Tai, Partner Emeritus at Charles River Ventures jump into the breakthrough tech innovations that are transforming industries to build a radically better world. How can business, government, philanthropy, and the startup community come together to create a better tomorrow? Hear from these industry veterans and thought leaders about how technology can not only shape the future, but also where the biggest opportunities lie, including some exciting news about XTC and The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Technologywardsauto.com

Advancing Auto Tech Can Grow Service Providers’ Revenue

“Smart” vehicles, electric vehicles and autonomous cars are the new future of transportation. This next-generation technology makes the automobile industry a hotbed for innovation and enables huge revenue opportunities for digital merchants. Today’s automobiles continue to add more computing power, video cameras, sensors and data storage. These “data centers on...
SoftwareSFGate

Infoverity Recognized in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide of Master Data Management External Service Providers

DUBLIN, Ohio (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Infoverity was included as a Representative vendor in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide of MDM External Service Providers (ESPs). Infoverity is a leading systems integrator and global professional services firm that provides MDM and PIM Strategy and Implementation, Data Governance and Analytics, Content Management, Data Integration, Enterprise Hosting and Operational Services.
Businesschannele2e.com

Frontline Managed Services Acquires Legal IT Services Firm Glasser Tech

Frontline Managed Services has made its second acquisition of the month, acquiring legal IT services provider Glasser Tech for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 432 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The New...
Industryhoustonmirror.com

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. JULY 8, 2021: ExcalTech has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021...
Softwareaithority.com

Morpheus Data Hybrid Cloud Management Announces New Channel Incentives and Service Provider Relationships to Accelerate Growth

Morpheus Data, the hybrid cloud application orchestration company, has signed on a record number of leading systems integrators, service providers, and channel partners to its roster in the last 12 months and is doubling channel investment to help partners expand revenue opportunities, enhance service delivery capabilities, and accelerate growth in 2021.
Technologynddist.com

IBC Adds Epicor Software as a Service Provider Partner

IBC is pleased to announce a partnership with Epicor Software Corporation, a provider of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions. In partnering with IBC, Epicor makes available to IBC’s independent distributor members Epicor-authored software to upgrade legacy Epicor software or for competitive ERP migrations. IBC members also have access to several modular solutions to help scale and grow supported Epicor solutions including EDI, business intelligence, reporting & analytics, customer relationship management, logistics and supply chain, and inventory management, among others. Epicor has strong incumbency with IBC members with many relying on Prophet 21 and Eclipse for end-to-end distribution management.
MLBRadio Business Report

Global Content Protection Tech Provider Expands Leadership Team

Friend MTS, a provider of content protection services to media companies across the globe, is welcoming a new EVP/Americas and General Counsel to its executive team. The individual taking the executive VP role will be based in Santa Rosa, Calif. That would be John Ward. The legal job goes to...
Health Servicesaithority.com

Scorpion Partners With ERJ Solutions, Provides Merchant Services to Medical Practice Customers

Partnership Delivers Cost Savings and Efficiency to Customers With Added Convenience for Patients; Future Support Will Also Be Available for Legal Practices and Home Services. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, and ERJ Solutions, a developer of customized solutions for elective medical offices, announced a new partnership that provides merchant services to Scorpion’s medical practice customers, including dentists, chiropractors, orthodontists, veterinarians and urgent care / ER providers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy