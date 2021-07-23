Sandra Jean Elliott, age 82, died of natural causes on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the care of Hospice Home, The Villages, Florida. Sandra is survived by her three sisters, Judy LeVeck of Durham, North Carolina; Karen Woodfolk (LeVeck) of Alpena, Michigan; Donna Hopp (LeVeck) of Rogers City, Michigan; her children, William T. Elliott, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Kristin Elliott, of The Villages, Florida; Deborah Lynn Chieppo (Elliott), of Haslett, Michigan; her step-daughters, Chris Bonnell (Morley), of Interlochen, Michigan; and Lynn Ketelhut (Morley) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; several in-laws from her marriages to William Elliott and Ralph (Doc) Morley and numerous grand children. She is preceded in death by father, Louis Amos LeVeck, Sr of Rogers City, Michigan; her mother, Alice LeVeck (Peetz), of Rogers City Michigan; step-mother, Virgilene LeVeck (Ohlrich); her brother, Louis LeVeck, Jr, of Iowa; her sister, Carlene Filipiak (LeVeck) of Rogers City, Michigan.