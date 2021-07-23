Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Man Was Has Gone Missing In Region

Ronald Murray Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him? Or this car?

An alert has been issued for a missing, man from the region who has not been seen in nearly 24 hours.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating vulnerable Sullivan County resident Ronald Murray, age 77, of Woodbourne, who suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Murray was last seen on Hillside Drive in Woodbourne at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 driving a 2014 orange Ford Fusion with a New York registration and license plate EWR-3892. (Click on the second image above.)

At the time Murray was last seen, he was wearing pajamas and slippers.

