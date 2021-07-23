Cancel
Business

Materion To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

By Business Wire
 9 days ago

Materion Corporation (MTRN) - Get Report will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Jefferies institutional sales representative or Materion investor relations.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

