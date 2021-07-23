Basketball expert helps players at PikeView High School

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local high school brought in some expert help for their basketball camp on Friday, July 23, 2021. PikeView High School held a camp for their players from 6th to 10th grade this week. The coaches invited Ryan Goodson to come and work with the players. Goodson is a former Division 1 college basketball player, and has worked with kids as young as 4-years-old, to players at the NBA level for the last 11 years. He said he loves passing on what he knows to younger players.