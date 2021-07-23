Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

Basketball expert helps players at PikeView High School

By Larry Marrs
WVNT-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local high school brought in some expert help for their basketball camp on Friday, July 23, 2021. PikeView High School held a camp for their players from 6th to 10th grade this week. The coaches invited Ryan Goodson to come and work with the players. Goodson is a former Division 1 college basketball player, and has worked with kids as young as 4-years-old, to players at the NBA level for the last 11 years. He said he loves passing on what he knows to younger players.

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Education
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Nba#Pikeview High School#Wvns#Goodson#Division 1#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy